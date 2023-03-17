Huntsville PD identifies man killed in attempted car theft shooting at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police identified the person who was killed in a shooting on Friday morning on Mastin Lake Road.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call on Mastin Lake Rd. near AL-53 at 6:20 a.m. on March 17. Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit said that Menterra Gurley, 25, attempted to steal a man’s car after entering the business. The owner of the car confronted Gurley and asked him to exit the vehicle. Investigators say Gurley attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle fired his weapon at Gurley in an attempt to stop the car.

Gurley was transported to Huntsville Hospital following the gunshot and later pronounced dead.

The office of the Madison County District Attorney has determined no charges will be filed at this time after reviewing the case. The case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury at a later date.

