Florence PD arrests man for allegedly sending obscene images to juvenile

Thomas Armstead.
Thomas Armstead.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged a man after he allegedly requested a nude photo from a juvenile and sent obscene images.

According to a press release from the police department, Thomas Armstead sent multiple obscene videos and images to a juvenile between July 2022 and February 2023. According to investigators, Armstead requested a nude photo from a juvenile on Nov. 22, 2022, knowing the person was under age.

Armstead was arrested and charged on Thursday with 14 counts of solicit porn product with minors and transmitting obscene material to a child. His bond was set at $750,000.

