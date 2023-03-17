Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages

The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on spammy texts with new rules for telecom companies.

The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.

New rules adopted Thursday require phone providers to block text messages from suspicious sources, including numbers that appear to be “invalid, unallocated or unused.”

Carriers will also have to block texts coming from numbers that claim not to ever send text messages – or that the government has identified as numbers not used for texting.

The move mirrors a similar effort to shut down illegal robocalls in the U.S., which has led to at least one phone provider being cut off entirely from the U.S. telephone network.

In addition, the FCC is considering additional regulations that could, among other things, apply “do not call registry” protections to text messages for the first time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
YouTube restores Trump’s account
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment