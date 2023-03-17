Falkville man arrested for alleged burglary at historic Morgan Co. home

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after he allegedly burglarized the Crabb-Stewart-Key-Dotson Home near Hartselle.

Vincent Melson, 57, was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $120,000 bond.

