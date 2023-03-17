Crossville woman arrested on child abuse charge

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Crossville woman on multiple child abuse charges on Thursday.

Jessica Nation, 36, was charged with three counts of abuse of a child and three counts of aggravated child abuse. This arrest comes after an investigation by the sheriff’s office with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement about the arrest:

“We appreciate everyone that helped with this arrest. Protecting our children will forever be our main focus. Our youth is our future, we have to stand strong in protecting them.”

