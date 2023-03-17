Deals
Cold tonight & for the weekend

First Alert Weather
Happy Friday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! For the rest of the afternoon, showers end, temps...
Happy Friday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! For the rest of the afternoon, showers end, temps drop and breeze increases. temps drop into the 40s by evening. Tonight, a Freeze Warning. Temps around 30°. Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, plenty of sun on both days, but the temps will remain cold. Temps around 50° on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s. Another Freeze Watch has been issued for Sunday morning with cold temperatures expected. Spring arrives Monday, but it will not feel very “Spring-like”. Temps will be in the low 50s after a cold start with sunny conditions Monday. There is a chance for showers Tuesday through Friday. Temps will warm throughout the week. High temps in the 60s and 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Happy Friday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! For the rest of the afternoon, showers end, temps drop and breeze increases. temps drop into the 40s by evening. Tonight, a Freeze Warning. Temps around 30°. Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, plenty of sun on both days, but the temps will remain cold. Temps around 50° on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 20s. Another Freeze Watch has been issued for Sunday morning with cold temperatures expected. Spring arrives Monday, but it will not feel very “Spring-like”. Temps will be in the low 50s after a cold start with sunny conditions Monday. There is a chance for showers Tuesday through Friday. Temps will warm throughout the week. High temps in the 60s and 70s.

