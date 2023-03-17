Deals
Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year

Car drives through a building in south Huntsville
Car drives through a building in south Huntsville(WAFF)
By Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car drove into a building in south Huntsville on Friday for the second time in less than a year.

On Friday morning, the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a car through a building at Bramlett’s Hair Images on Charlotte Drive.

The business continued operating while police investigated the scene. No injuries were sustained in the crash. No charges are expected and the incident is classified as an accident.

WAFF Reporter Megan Plotka saw some customers still in salon chairs shortly after the crash.

“Well, you can’t leave in the middle of a perm,” one customer said as she continued her salon visit after the car went through the building.

In June 2022, HPD officers responded to the same business on Charlotte Drive after reports of an apparent accidental collision with the building. See our previous coverage in the below video:

