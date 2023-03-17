Deals
Car hits house on Maysville Road, HPD on scene

HPD on the scene of a car wreck into a home on Maysville Road
HPD on the scene of a car wreck into a home on Maysville Road(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a car into a home on Maysville Road.

An officer attempted to stop a car shortly after 3 p.m. on Sparkman Drive for traffic infractions, officials say. The driver did not stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after HPD was called about a car crashing into a home on Maysville Road. Officials say no one at the house was injured and they believe the car is the same one that was involved in the pursuit.

The driver took off on foot but was quickly apprehended and is being taken into custody.

Officials on the scene say a woman and two children were in the car with the driver. The woman is currently being transported to the hospital, her condition is unknown.

