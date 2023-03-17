Deals
Car hits house on Maysville Road, driver arrested

Officials on the scene say a woman and two children were in the car with the driver.
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a car into a home on Maysville Road.

An officer attempted to stop a car shortly after 3 p.m. on Sparkman Drive for traffic infractions, officials say. The driver did not stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after HPD was called about a car crashing into a home on Maysville Road. Officials say no one at the house was injured and they believe the car is the same one that was involved in the pursuit.

The driver took off on foot but was quickly apprehended and is being taken into custody.

Officials on the scene say a woman and two children were in the car with the driver. The woman is currently being transported to the hospital, her condition is unknown.

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the driver as 27-year-old Toney Hughes. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, domestic violence- reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding and two reckless endangerment charges.

Toney Hughes, 27
Toney Hughes, 27(MCSO)

More charges are expected. He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

