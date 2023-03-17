Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Attempted car theft ends in shooting death at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge

Latest News

The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment
NHL executive's son suspended from college team after pushing woman's wheelchair down stairs
Agents with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators and United States Postal Service...
North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover cocaine sent in mail