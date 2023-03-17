Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

ADPH investigation determines students did not consume raw poultry products at Sugar Creek Elementary School in February

"We did have some children in 5th grade get sick - nauseous and throwing up."
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) revealed that none of the students at Sugar Creek Elementary School consumed raw poultry products at the school on Feb. 23.

The full statement was released by a spokesperson for the ADPH on Friday:

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determined that the children did not consume raw poultry products at the school, as the products were precooked.  Stool specimens, collected as part of the investigation, did not result any pathogens that could be linked to an outbreak. No children were hospitalized, and all have recovered.”

At least one student sought treatment at a hospital and others went home early after eating lunch, according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse. One parent said the school served uncooked chicken during lunch, but Shearouse said it is unclear what caused the students to get sick.

“We did have some children in 5th grade get sick,” said Shearouse. “Nauseous and throwing up. Not sure at this point what it was caused from. We are seeking to test the food served to see if we can determine a cause. We are required to save food that was served so that it can be tested if needed.”

The following statement was released by the ADPH on Feb. 24:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), as part of its outbreak investigative procedure, is following up on reports of 26 students from Sugar Creek Elementary School who had symptoms of nausea and vomiting on February 23, 2023. One student visited the emergency room but no hospitalizations have been reported. At this time, all students seem to be recovered or recovering. ADPH is obtaining food and patient specimens for analysis at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery (BCL). No etiologic agent has been determined for this outbreak, at this time. Staying at home when ill, good hand washing and environmental cleaning, proper food handling, and other preventive measures are important to reduce gastrointestinal illnesses.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Attempted car theft ends in shooting death at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Car drives through a building in south Huntsville
Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff

Latest News

Vincent Melson.
Falkville man arrested for alleged burglary at historic Morgan Co. home
Decatur Police on scene of wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler
Decatur Police on scene of wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler
Jessica Nation.
Crossville woman arrested on child abuse charge
Top Name Artists in Tribute show
New artists named for George Jones tribute show in Huntsville