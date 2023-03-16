Deals
Warmer and breezy Thursday, rain and storms expected Friday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning.  Freezing temperatures are scattered across parts of NE Alabama to start the morning, expect areas of widespread frost.  Elsewhere, temps are cool in the 30s to lower 40s with areas of patchy frost, dress warm headed out the door. 

Cloud cover will increase through the day with highs reaching the middle 60s, a breezy south wind will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour.  We will remain dry through the evening commute before widespread rain showers will move in late tonight into the Friday morning commute. 

Expect a warmer but rainy morning commute on Friday with pockets of heavier rainfall possible, morning temps will be warmer in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Rain showers and isolated storms will be expected through most of the morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through.  A few storms can produce some brief gusty storm-related winds.  Rainfall totals for  Friday will likely be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range. 

Another shot of colder air comes in for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s, at least we will stay sunny and dry both days.  Freezing conditions will be expected for Sunday and Monday morning. The Spring Equinox will occur at 4:24 PM CDT Monday.

