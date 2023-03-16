Deals
Subject in custody after brief standoff in Morgan County

Subject in custody after short standoff in Morgan County
Subject in custody after short standoff in Morgan County(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a short standoff in Danville on Thursday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms the subject was taken into custody after refusing to come out of a residence on Kirby Bridge Rd.

The scene was cleared around 10 a.m. on March 16.

No further information is available at this time.

