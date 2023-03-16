Subject in custody after brief standoff in Morgan County
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after a short standoff in Danville on Thursday morning.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms the subject was taken into custody after refusing to come out of a residence on Kirby Bridge Rd.
The scene was cleared around 10 a.m. on March 16.
No further information is available at this time.
