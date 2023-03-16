String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several fires are sparking concern across Madison County with a camper and two house fires happening on Wednesday. The silver lining around all of these fires is that there were no serious injuries.

Huntsville resident Susan Ragland lives in a home that went up in flames on East Tucker Drive. Her heroic neighbor, Brandon Crosby helped get her out in time.

”I just saw fire. That’s how big the fire was. I just heard Miss. Sue screaming, ‘help, help’ I just thought oh my goodness,” Crosby said.

Ragland’s granddaughter, Darreya Jones, is thankful that Crosby acted quickly and explained that in spite of the damage to her home, Miss. Ragland is uninjured and in good spirits.

“She’s trying to keep me happy because I get really sad,” Jones said. “Of course, I was scared, but she’s OK. She’s in there laughing and talking.”

Jones is grateful that her grandmother made it out of the home but expressed the emotional loss she is experiencing.

”It’s like every time I look at it, it just hurts my soul,” Jones said. “It’s just because like, we all grew up in there, we all laid down in there, slept in there, ate in there, played in there, had a party in there. All our pictures and everything we had of her and us when we [were] kids [are] gone,” she said.

The Deputy Fire Marshall with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says the call came in at 8:44 a.m. and the first of 7 fire trucks got there five minutes later. The Deputy Fire Marshall says that although a portion of the home was completely destroyed, the rest of the home can be repaired in the meantime.

Over in Harvest, a camper caught fire just before 1 a.m. is considered a total loss.

The homeowner explains he was sound asleep when he heard a loud boom. He says propane tanks were kept inside the camper but the State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating. Two patients were treated on scene.

Another house fire in New Market on Harlow Drive happened at nearly 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported and officials say the home can be rebuilt.

