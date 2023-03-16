The shoe game you need just in time for March Madness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - David ‘Kari’ Daniels is our go-to shoe guy and with March Madness starting up, we’re all trying to upgrade our sneaker game.

Kari, aka, @sneakersphetish on social media, is talking sneaker history and some of the latest newest shoes we’re going to see everywhere from the streets to the courts this season.

First up, Kari is showing us the UNC Air Jordan 5, a personal favorite of Payton, who’s a UNC alum. And you can’t mention basketball without the Nike Dunks. This is one of the first basketball sneakers Nike ever made in 1985. In 2023, the dunk is still one of the most popular shoes you see around.

University of Houston is also teaming up with Nike for a new collab decked out in black leather, gold accents and sea beads. Another popular collab is the Tiffany & Co. x Nike for a special edition Air Force 1.

And we can’t forget Air Maxes during Nike’s Air Max Month! One of Kari’s current favorites is the Air Max 1 in Baltic Blue with khaki accents. However, this shoe technically isn’t available until the end of March, but Kari recommends fellow sneaker heads to be on the lookout.

For all the latest news news in sneaker culture, keep up with Kari on his Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

