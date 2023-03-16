One person detained after fatal stabbing near Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal stabbing near Hartselle on Thursday morning.

According to social media posts by the Sheriff’s Office, one person has been detained at the Village Dr. scene.

One person is dead after the stabbing. Another is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

According to deputies, the scene has been secured.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.