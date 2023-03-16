Deals
One person detained after fatal stabbing near Hartselle

The scene was secured around 7 a.m. on March 16
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal stabbing near Hartselle on Thursday morning.

According to social media posts by the Sheriff’s Office, one person has been detained at the Village Dr. scene.

One person is dead after the stabbing. Another is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

According to deputies, the scene has been secured.

