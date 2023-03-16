New Market community looks forward to new recreation center

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market mother is excited to see a new recreation center come to Sharon Johnston Park.

”My children do tee-ball at New Market Recreation Center so we use it a lot. It definitely is time for an update. It’s seen better days,” Rachel Duron said.

She loves idea of new recreation center coming to the area especially with an aging rec center and a growing population.

“It seems like a lot of Madison County resources have been going to south Huntsville and Madison,” she said. “And with this area expanding so much, I think it sounds wonderful that we’ll be getting new facility for all the people out here. The kids really need it.”

New Market Recreation Center Board Member John Spratt informed WAFF 48 on what is next to come for the existing recreation centers in New Market and Hazel Green.

“They’re not getting rid of any of the rec centers that are currently in their location,” said Spratt. “They’re going to continue to upkeep the buildings as best as they can until they get the new rec center built, then of course after that when more money frees up, that’s when we’re going to be able to start talking about maybe bigger repairs to the facilities that kind of have been aiding around for a while.”

The new recreation center would cost $10 million to build, money for the repairs of the existing recreation centers is tied up in the project.

