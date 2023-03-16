Deals
Monster Jam riding back into Huntsville

Monster Jam is back at the VBC March 17 - 19
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who’s ready to rumble?! Monster Jam is riding back into Huntsville for a weekend of crazy fun and chaos.

March 17 - 19, see trucks like Grave Digger, Dragon, Megalodon and the brand new ThunderROARus hit the dirt with some serious speed and skill.

Both male and female drivers get behind the wheel of these machines to race, and show you some jaw-dropping tricks like backflips, riding on two wheels and much more.

Tony Ochs, the driver of ThunderROARus, joined TVL to share more about the action-packed weekend what fans can expect to see inside the area.

You can see Monster Jam March 17 - 19 at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. For more information and tickets, visit monsterjam.com.

