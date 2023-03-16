Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office training facility near completion

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Madison County Training Facility.

This new training center is located in the old 911 Center in Oakwood and is more than 10,000 sq. ft. The renovations have been in the works for nearly a year.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says the facility should be complete in April. The cost of the project was over $1 million with $100,000 of that going toward new technology.

Sheriff Turner says the new facility will help deputies keep up with the demands of the county.

“Something we have been needing for the last 15 years, 20 years here in Madison County. We have to keep up with the progress of Huntsville-Madison County. So we want to do that with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Turner says the facility will also host trainings for other police departments and sheriff’s offices in the south.

