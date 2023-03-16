Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office training facility near completion

This new training center is located in the old 911 Center in Oakwood and is more than 10,000 sq. ft.
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Madison County Training Facility.

This new training center is located in the old 911 Center in Oakwood and is more than 10,000 sq. ft. The renovations have been in the works for nearly a year.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says the facility should be complete in April. The cost of the project was over $1 million with $100,000 of that going toward new technology.

Sheriff Turner says the new facility will help deputies keep up with the demands of the county.

“Something we have been needing for the last 15 years, 20 years here in Madison County. We have to keep up with the progress of Huntsville-Madison County. So we want to do that with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Turner says the facility will also host trainings for other police departments and sheriff’s offices in the south.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.
Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Minors using legal hemp.
- clipped version
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office training facility near completion
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office training facility near completion
Grissom was arrested for sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl.
Ex-Red Bay police officer indicted for sexual abuse, other sex crimes