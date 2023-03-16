Deals
Increasing clouds & mild through this evening

First Alert Weather
For this afternoon, increasing clouds, breezy and mild. Temps in the 60s. Showers likely...
For this afternoon, increasing clouds, breezy and mild. Temps in the 60s. Showers likely tonight, mainly afteer 10 P.M. A few rumbles of thunder, but not expecting "severe" weather. Light to moderate rain overnight. Low temps in the 50s. St. Patrick's Day, a wet and rainy morning commute. Morning temps close to 60°, but temps fall into the 40s by 5 P.M. Showers will also impact the evening commute and move out of the area during the evening from West to East. More cold for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s even with abundant sunshine. Saturday and Sunday nights will be cold with low temps in the 20s. The Spring Equinox will occur at 4:24 p.m. Monday. Happy Spring!(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

