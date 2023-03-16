Huntsville Havoc set to retire jersey of long-time defenseman Nolan Kaiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc will honor long-time defenseman Nolan Kaiser later this month.

Kaiser played seven seasons for the Havoc and notched a total of 281 games. He tallied 50 goals and 138 assists for a total of 187 points. He was a part of the Havoc’s back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

“I am humbled and honored to have my jersey retired by the Havoc. I have created lifelong memories and friends throughout my 7 years playing in Huntsville. I can’t wait to share this moment with my wife, family, friends, former teammates, and fans that supported me throughout my career,” Kaiser said.

The retirement ceremony will take place prior to the game on March 31 as a part of Championship Reunion weekend.

