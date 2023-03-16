Deals
Guntersville man, Geraldine man killed in Union Grove crash

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man and a Geraldine man were killed in a fatal crash in Union Grove on Thursday.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Grove Road around 6 a.m. on March 16.

Jason West, age 46 of Guntersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver of one of the two vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Brent Ward, age 31 of Geraldine. Ward was taken to Marshall Medical North where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers are leading the investigation of this crash.

