Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash

A Guntersville man and a Geraldine man were killed in the crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man and a Geraldine man were killed in a fatal crash in Union Grove on Thursday.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Grove Road near Allens Crosswords (three miles east of Morgan City) around 6 a.m. on March 16.

Jason West, age 46 of Guntersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver of one of the two vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Brent Word, age 31 of Crossville. Word was taken to Marshall Medical North where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers are leading the investigation of this crash.

