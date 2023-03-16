Deals
Celebrating ten years of Pizzelle’s Confections with some of our favorite sweets

If you've got a sweet tooth, you have to try Pizzelle's
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A Huntsville staple is celebrating 10 years in business!

It’s every kid’s dream to own a chocolate shop one day. For sisters Michelle and Caitlin, it’s their reality. They’re the owners of Pizzelle’s Confections in Huntsville.

The shop at Lowe Mill is known for its artisan chocolates that melt in your mouth along with their homemade candy bars, macarons, mini cakes, bonbons and more!

Co-owner Michelle joined TVL to share more about the store’s success, sweets and even the moment they got to meet Peter Ostrum, the original Charlie in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

To learn more or pick up your own delicious treats, head to Pizzelle’s Confections at Lowe Mill or visit pizzellesconfections.com.

