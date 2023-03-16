Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Bond set for former Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student

44-year-old Jonathan Sauers was arrested earlier this week.
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond has been set for a former Faith Academy teacher who is accused of having sex with a student. Jonathan Sauers, 44, was arrested earlier this week.

He is facing two felony charges -- one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

His total bond for both his charges was set at $45,000. That’s $30,000 for the first charge and $15,000 for the second.

Sauers is also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with anyone at any school in Mobile County.

Sauers coached at Faith Academy, and investigators say he also taught science and the Bible at the school for several years.

The investigation started Monday when deputies say the 16-year-old student told them she had been having a sexual relationship with Sauers for months.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood spoke to us after the hearing about the sensitive nature of this case.

“Any case like this is very serious,” Blackwood said. “Teachers and employees at schools are in positions of great trust in our community. We trust them with our children, and so to have anyone violate that trust is very troubling. We’re going to make sure this is investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent, and if he in fact did this and was found guilty, he will be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sauers could face 10 to 20 years in prison for each count. He’ll have a preliminary hearing next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Guntersville man, Crossville man killed in Union Grove crash
Mike Blakely
Retired judge to preside over next case involving ex-Limestone County Sheriff
Fire
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor

Latest News

Car drives through a building in south Huntsville
Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year
Shooting investigation underway on AL-53
Shooting investigation underway at gas station near AL-53, Mastin Lake Rd.
Shooting investigation underway at gas station on AL-53 in Huntsville
Police said Jennifer Long, 41, was charged in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.
Neighbor in ‘total shock’ after Hartselle woman accused of killing 8-year-old son
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son