Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.
Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Minors using legal hemp.
- clipped version
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator