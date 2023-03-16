Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say

Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOUT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses on a property in Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in Spout Springs, which is located in central Virginia.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded.

Emergency veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals, and a forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime. That juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.
Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son
Crews on the scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son