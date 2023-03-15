Deals
You won’t go home hungry after eating at the Ole Gin Steakhouse

Ole Gin Steakhouse in Section, Alabama
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SECTION, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Don’t miss out on the opportunity to not only eat in an old cotton gin, but to also enjoy some delicious food at the Ole Gin Steakhouse in Section!

The steakhouse is in an old cotton gin that was in operation until the 1960s. The owners Morgan Thomas and Kim Wilkes Thomas made the decision to open a steakhouse in the old gin and it took around a year to renovate and open the steakhouse.

There are plenty of options on the menu including fish, steak, hamburgers and more! Visitors even have the option to order a 24-ounce “Macedonia Warrior Ribeye”!

To find out more about the Ole Gin Steakhouse in Section, visit the retsaurant’s Facebook page. .

