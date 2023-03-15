Deals
Tips for traveling with little ones

All the help you need when it comes to traveling with your kiddos
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With Spring Break here and summer quickly approaching, many of us are itching to travel.

And for parents, traveling with little ones isn’t for the faint of heart. Luckily, Claire Stewart joined TVL to share a few tips and tricks she follows whether you’re traveling by plane or car.

Claire is a mom of two little ones and is known for sharing all her favorite spots around Athens on her blog, A Little Bit of Athens.

She’s thought of everything from a playground app to use while you’re on the road, to best places to walk around and stretch those legs, rain or shine. Not to mention the best toys that are easy to carry around the airport and work wonders on a long flight.

For more amazing tips, follow along with Claire on Instagram.

