Sunny & cool for the afternoon

Sunny and still cool this afternoon. Another cold night tonight. Frost and freeze expected with temps dipping into the 30s. Protect your plants again. Thursday’s highs will be back in the middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, a breezy south wind with gust over 20 miles per hour. Thursday willbe the “Pick of the Week”

Rain showers and isolated storms will roll in late Thursday night and stay with us most of the day on Friday, showers will wrap up and should leave us dry for Friday evening. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range. Another shot of colder air comes in for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s, at least we will stay sunny and dry both days. Freezing conditions will be expected for Sunday and Monday morning. The Spring Equinox will occur at 4:24 p.m. Monday. Happy Spring!

