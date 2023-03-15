Deals
Overnight house fire in New Market results in no injuries

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in New Market on Wednesday morning.

The first reports of a fire at a home on Harlow Drive were called in around 3:30 a.m. on March 15. According to firefighters on the scene, everyone in the home made it out safely.

New Market house fire results in no injuries overnight
The house sustained significant damage to the attic but it is not considered to be a total loss. Fire crews continue to investigate and the Fire Marshal is expected to be at the scene of the fire at some point on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fire crews from New Market, Hazel Green, and Meridianville all responded to the call. Additionally, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene as well.

