No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.

Crews on the scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
Crews on the scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on East Tucker Drive in Huntsville Wednesday morning.

The house fire was at a home near Mastin Lake Road in northwest Huntsville.

A family member of the homeowner said neighbors saved one of the residents who had mobility issues from the home. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

