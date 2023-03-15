No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on East Tucker Drive in Huntsville Wednesday morning.

The house fire was at a home near Mastin Lake Road in northwest Huntsville.

A family member of the homeowner said neighbors saved one of the residents who had mobility issues from the home. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

