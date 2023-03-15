No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on East Tucker Drive in Huntsville Wednesday morning.
The house fire was at a home near Mastin Lake Road in northwest Huntsville.
A family member of the homeowner said neighbors saved one of the residents who had mobility issues from the home. There were no injuries reported in the fire.
WAFF has a crew on the scene.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.