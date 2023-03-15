New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - City Harbor in Guntersville is gearing up for its second summer on the lake. Nearly a year after its grand opening, the owner of the Harbor Patrick Lawler continues to make plans to expand the lakeside attraction.

A big part of those plans is building places for people to live and stay.

“Probably about 30-45 days from breaking ground on condos. We’re having residential condos here, they’ll be 20 units. We’re doing presales on those right now,” says Lawler.

Lawler also hopes to bring some vacationers to City Harbor with an additional hotel with 10 new docks being built, bringing the total to 50.

“I’m hoping to break ground on the hotel this summer. Our big set of plans, we were supposed to have those in January, then it became February and March, and now it’s almost April. I’m hoping to get that on the ground this summer. I’m confident that we will,” Lawler says.

Shop owners say business is booming at the harbor. Owner of Home Re-Decor Josh Manis says his business is growing.

“I think the energy and the excitement at City Harbor period [are] just parallel to none. We’re starting to see a lot of traffic from outside the general area. It’s really starting to gain momentum in that sense. Definitely growth. We see growth monthly,” says Manis.

Lawler says City Harbor is having a significant impact on the community and drawing more people to Guntersville.

“I think it has been really positive. I understand from the downtown merchants that they’ve seen an increase in business. According to my attorney who does a lot of closing he said he’s had people say that City Harbor was their deciding factor when making the decision to move to Guntersville,” says Lawler.

Lawler says that he wants to continue developing destinations like City Harbor all around the Tennessee Valley.

