Limestone County man facing human trafficking, rape charges

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is facing rape, sexual abuse, sodomy and a human trafficking charges after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Payton Bolin was arrested Tuesday for alleged rape, sodomy and human trafficking charges that occurred between May 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023.

Court documents show that Bolin engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor by forcible compulsion. According to the documents, the victim was younger than 16 but older than 12, resulting in a second-degree rape charge for Bolin.

According to the documents, Bolin allegedly gave the victim shoes, candy and extra phone time to engage in sexual conduct.

