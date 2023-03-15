Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on East Tucker Dr. in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire officials urge people to avoid this area at this time. The address is near Mastin Lake Rd. in northwest Huntsville.

A family member of the homeowner said neighbors saved one of the residents who had mobility issues from the home.

WAFF has a crew on the scene.

