How to get tousled beachy hair without going to the beach
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I don’t know about you, but when I’m at the beach something changes. My skin? Glowing. My hair? Wavy and voluminous.
But how on earth do we achieve that look when we’re not hanging out at the Outer Banks all summer long?
Miranda Goodman is a licensed cosmetologist and your new certified hair queen. Whether you’re trying to tame those frizzy curls or tousle that straight hair, she’s sharing her favorite products and styling tips that you’re sure to use all summer long.
Miranda’s tips for beachy/textured hair:
- Moisturize those locks, ladies! Seriously, find the products that are going to have the best level of moisture for your hair type. If you’re rocking the natural waves/curls, locking in moisture will help fight frizz. Try using the Amika Hydro Rush Shampoo and Conditioner, Hydro Rush Dream Routine Hydrating Mask and the Amika Hydrating Hair Oil.
- To add more volume and grit to a messy, lived in look, reach for a texture spray. Get all the volume of the surf and sand without all the trouble. Miranda recommends the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray and the Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo.
- To tame the frizz, a lightweight hair oil is key. The Amika Glass Action Oil will have your hair looking shiny, smooth and frizz free.
- Tools like the CHI Waver or even a flat iron are great for creating beachy waves when you’re in a pinch. For a flat iron, rotate your tool back and forth while gliding the straightener down your hair.
For more amazing hair tips and looks from Miranda, follow along on her Instagram, or stop by Lemon Salon in Athens.
