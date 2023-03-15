Deals
Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night

A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.

According to an official with the Florence Police Department, Wendy Price was taken to North Alabama Medical Center after being struck by a car around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Price died in the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, the driver spoke with officers when they arrived on the scene. The driver was not injured in the collision.

