Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.

According to an official with the Florence Police Department, Wendy Price was taken to North Alabama Medical Center after being struck by a car around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Price died in the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, the driver spoke with officers when they arrived on the scene. The driver was not injured in the collision.

