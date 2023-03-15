First Alert Forecast

Deals
Scattered frost again overnight tonight but temperatures are not expected to be as cold as there were Wednesday morning. Some isolated areas in northeast Alabama could see another freeze. Clouds will be increasing overnight but rain will hold off until late Thursday night. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s Thursday and it will feel great! A little breezy by the late afternoon with high tree pollen in the air. Rain will move in along with a few thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday. By the early evening hours on St. Patrick’s Day we expect the rain to move out. It will be a chilly weekend with afternoon highs only around 50 and morning lows below freezing again. This weekend looks like our Dogwood Winter for 2023. Warmer and wetter again by the middle of next week. Have a great night.
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

