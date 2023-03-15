Deals
Colbert Co. man indicted on child abuse, drug charges

Evan Folsom, 27
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was indicted by a grand jury for child abuse and drug charges that occurred in December 2021.

Evan Folsom was indicted on March 8 for charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show Folsom allegedly beat a child under the age of 18 who he was a legal guardian of. The court documents also show the child was just over one year old. Folsom allegedly possessed methamphetamine and marijuana for personal use.

