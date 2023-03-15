Colbert Co. man indicted on child abuse, drug charges

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man was indicted by a grand jury for child abuse and drug charges that occurred in December 2021.

Evan Folsom was indicted on March 8 for charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show Folsom allegedly beat a child under the age of 18 who he was a legal guardian of. The court documents also show the child was just over one year old. Folsom allegedly possessed methamphetamine and marijuana for personal use.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.