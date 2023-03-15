Chilly morning with plenty of sun and middle 50s later today

Good Wednesday morning. We are starting off with clear skies and chilly temperatures again this morning, frost should be fairly widespread so allow a few extra minutes to scrape your car windshield before heading to work.

Today will be another sunny and cool winter day with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s, winds will be very light from the northeast. Mostly clear skies stay in place overnight, but a light southeast breeze will keep things a little warmer in the low to middle 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be expected in the sheltered valleys into Thursday morning, protect your plants again. Thursday’s highs will be back in the middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, a breezy south wind with gust over 20 miles per hour.

Rain showers and isolated storms will roll in late Thursday night and stay with us most of the day on Friday, showers will wrap up and should leave us dry for Friday evening. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range. Another shot of colder air comes in for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s, at least we will stay sunny and dry both days. Freezing conditions will be expected for Sunday and Monday morning. The Spring Equinox will occur at 4:24 PM CDT Monday.

