Athens man indicted for manslaughter, DUI

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was indicted on manslaughter and DUI charges by a Limestone County grand jury in February.

Court documents show that a grand jury has charged Eric King with reckless manslaughter, DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred in 2020. In December 2020, King who was 19 at the time allegedly crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Jennifer Spencer.

Spencer was killed after the head-on collision, at the time, officers said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

