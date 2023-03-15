Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Athens HS JROTC cadet elected as State President

Nelson was recently elected as President of the Alabama Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps
Nelson was recently elected as President of the Alabama Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps(Athens City Schools)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens High School JROTC cadet was recently elected as President of the Alabama Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps.

AHS Junior Tahjee’ Nelson joined the Golden Eagle Battalion as a freshman and has made it a goal to run as a state officer.

“I always knew I wanted to run for Alabama JROTC State Officer. I wanted to be part of something that was bigger than me. I pushed myself to try new things and do anything and everything over the past few years to prepare myself,” he said.

In this new role, Nelson will serve as a connection between Alabama JROTC cadets and Career & Technical Education. He will travel to other high schools and C&T events while representing Alabama JROTC.

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel will be his rank while he serves as the Battalion Commander.

“Ultimately, this gives the Athens Golden Eagle Battalion a leader not only at the school level but also at the state level. The Instructor Staff and I look forward to attending conferences and meetings that will fuel the future of our programs. I am so thankful for this opportunity,” Nelson said.

Then Athens community and AHS JROTC Instructor Chief James Chambers is proud to have Nelson represent the city.

“We could not be more proud of Tahjee’. He has indeed shown that he is a capable lead, both withing our school and amongst his peers from over 100 JROTC units across the state of Alabama. We look forward to traveling with him and supporting him over the next 12 months as he executes his State President duties,” Chief Chambers said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Huntsville Utilities speaks on weekend house explosion
Huntsville Utilities, homeowner speak on weekend house explosion
Deiondre Gilmore, 25
Huntsville man faces capital murder charge after allegedly killing teen during robbery
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
City Harbor Developments
New developments are on the way for Guntersville’s City Harbor

Latest News

Evan Folsom, 27
Colbert Co. man indicted on child abuse, drug charges
Payton Bolin was arrested Tuesday for alleged rape, sodomy and human trafficking charges that...
Limestone County man facing human trafficking, rape charges
Court documents show that an Athens man has been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter and...
Athens hit-and-run suspect indicted by Limestone Co. grand jury
Crews on the scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.