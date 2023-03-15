Athens HS JROTC cadet elected as State President

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens High School JROTC cadet was recently elected as President of the Alabama Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps.

AHS Junior Tahjee’ Nelson joined the Golden Eagle Battalion as a freshman and has made it a goal to run as a state officer.

“I always knew I wanted to run for Alabama JROTC State Officer. I wanted to be part of something that was bigger than me. I pushed myself to try new things and do anything and everything over the past few years to prepare myself,” he said.

In this new role, Nelson will serve as a connection between Alabama JROTC cadets and Career & Technical Education. He will travel to other high schools and C&T events while representing Alabama JROTC.

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel will be his rank while he serves as the Battalion Commander.

“Ultimately, this gives the Athens Golden Eagle Battalion a leader not only at the school level but also at the state level. The Instructor Staff and I look forward to attending conferences and meetings that will fuel the future of our programs. I am so thankful for this opportunity,” Nelson said.

Then Athens community and AHS JROTC Instructor Chief James Chambers is proud to have Nelson represent the city.

“We could not be more proud of Tahjee’. He has indeed shown that he is a capable lead, both withing our school and amongst his peers from over 100 JROTC units across the state of Alabama. We look forward to traveling with him and supporting him over the next 12 months as he executes his State President duties,” Chief Chambers said.

