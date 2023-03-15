Athens hit-and-run suspect indicted by Limestone Co. grand jury

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected of killing a 24-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in July was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in February.

Court documents show that a grand jury indicted Stanley Colwell on the charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Christopher Combs was allegedly struck and killed on June 30, 2022, by Colwell who then fled the scene. Colwell was arrested on July 5 and charged with manslaughter.

