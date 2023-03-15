Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Athens hit-and-run suspect indicted by Limestone Co. grand jury

Court documents show that an Athens man has been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter and...
Court documents show that an Athens man has been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected of killing a 24-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in July was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in February.

Court documents show that a grand jury indicted Stanley Colwell on the charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Christopher Combs was allegedly struck and killed on June 30, 2022, by Colwell who then fled the scene. Colwell was arrested on July 5 and charged with manslaughter.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Huntsville Utilities speaks on weekend house explosion
Huntsville Utilities, homeowner speak on weekend house explosion
Deiondre Gilmore, 25
Huntsville man faces capital murder charge after allegedly killing teen during robbery
Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search
Eric Puryear
Ex-Colbert Co. deputy sheriff faces assault charge

Latest News

Crews on the scene of house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred in 2020. In December 2020, King who was 19 at the...
Athens man indicted for manslaughter, DUI
A pedestrian in Florence was struck and killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Veterans Drive.
Florence woman killed in crash Tuesday night
No injuries sustained during overnight house fire in New Market
Overnight house fire in New Market results in no injuries