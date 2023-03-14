Victim identified in Sunday morning Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Decatur.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash was killed in a crash that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.

Police determined the vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, police believe Cash was ejected from the vehicle.

Cash who was thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

