Victim identified in Sunday morning Decatur crash

A Madison County teen is dead after a car crash in Jackson County while another person was killed in a crash on I-65 near Decatur
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Decatur.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash was killed in a crash that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.

Police determined the vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, police believe Cash was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.(WAFF)
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.(WAFF)

Cash who was thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

