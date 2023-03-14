Trinity man arrested on sodomy, sexual abuse of a child charges

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested and charged by Trinity Police Department officers on Monday for two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

According to a press release from the police department, Josiah Roberts, 33, confessed to these crimes when he was interviewed by police department investigators.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.