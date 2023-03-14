Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Trinity man arrested on sodomy, sexual abuse of a child charges

Josiah Roberts.
Josiah Roberts.(Trinity Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested and charged by Trinity Police Department officers on Monday for two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

According to a press release from the police department, Josiah Roberts, 33, confessed to these crimes when he was interviewed by police department investigators.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deiondre Gilmore, 25
Huntsville man faces capital murder charge after allegedly killing teen during robbery
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Ardmore.
One killed Monday morning in Ardmore crash
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting
One airlifted following crash involving tractor-trailer, two vehicles in Athens

Latest News

Morgan County Jail
Morgan Co. corrections officer suffers broken arm after assault by inmate
Casey White
Casey White requests change of venue for trial
McConnell was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Tennessee man charged for shooting into Limestone Co. home
City of Madison
Madison residents split over proposal for new form of government