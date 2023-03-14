Deals
Three Franklin Co. inmates charged with arson

An official with the sheriff’s office said the three inmates used a “device” to start a fire...
An official with the sheriff’s office said the three inmates used a “device” to start a fire that melted and damaged an interior window that separated the pod they were in from the hallway.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three women in the Franklin County Jail were charged with arson after allegedly damaging a window in the jail.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Chassity Hall, Lacey Crittenden and Hailie Mettille were charged with arson and destruction of property.

Mettille was charged with arson and destruction of property.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

An official with the sheriff’s office said the three inmates used a “device” to start a fire that melted and damaged an interior window that separated the pod they were in from the hallway.

Hailie was in jail for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Chassity was in for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Crittenden was in jail for theft of property.

Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say they do not know why the three set fire near the window because the window only went to a hallway and not to the exterior of the jail.

