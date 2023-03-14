Tennessee man charged for shooting into Limestone Co. home

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Loretto, Tennessee was arrested for shooting into an occupied building on March 6.

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to the 2700 block of Abby Lane around 11:15 p.m. on March 6. When investigators arrived, they located 19 rifle casings in the driveway and 19 bullet holes in the home and a vehicle.

Through investigation, investigators identified Michael McConnell as a suspect. McConnell voluntarily provided the rifle he used in the shooting to investigators. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, McConnell was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

McConnell was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.

