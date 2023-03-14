Somerville woman killed, two children injured in single-vehicle wreck

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Somerville woman on Monday afternoon.

Morgan Kent, 28 was fatally injured when her 2003 Pontiac Vibe left the roadway and struck a tree. Officials say Kent was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car.

Two children passengers, aged 3 and 7 were both injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash happened on Union Hill Road near West Point Road, two miles south of Lacey’s Spring.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

