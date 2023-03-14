Deals
Our favorite pies from Star Market in honor of Pi Day

March 14 is Pi Day
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 14 is National Pi Day, a holiday to honor the mathematical equation.

But for many restaurants, food services and those of us with a sweet tooth, it’s also an excuse to enjoy some pie!

Emily Trahan from Star Market joined TVL to share some of her favorite pies and have Payton try some out for herself. Pecan pie, mint chocolate chip, banana split, the list goes on!

You can enjoy these house-made pies from the Star Market locations in Huntsville and Pulaski.

