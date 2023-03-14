Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

No injuries reported after two semi-trucks catch fire in Morgan Co.

When the crews arrived on the scene, they discovered two trucks were engulfed in flames.
When the crews arrived on the scene, they discovered two trucks were engulfed in flames.(Falkville Fire and Rescue)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a crash between two semi-trucks Tuesday morning in Falkville.

According to an official with Falkville Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were advised that one of the trucks was on fire.

When the crews arrived on the scene, they discovered two trucks were engulfed in flames. The fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Falkville Fire and Rescue, S.A.V.E.S Fire and Rescue, Falkville Police Department and Morgan County 911 all assisted with the fire.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deiondre Gilmore, 25
Huntsville man faces capital murder charge after allegedly killing teen during robbery
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Ardmore.
One killed Monday morning in Ardmore crash
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting
Huntsville Utilities speaks on weekend house explosion
Huntsville Utilities, homeowner speak on weekend house explosion

Latest News

Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisting with search for missing Mississippi child
Eric Puryear
Ex-Colbert Co. deputy sheriff faces assault charge
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
Victim identified in Sunday morning Decatur crash
An official with the sheriff’s office said the three inmates used a “device” to start a fire...
Three Franklin Co. inmates charged with arson