No injuries reported after two semi-trucks catch fire in Morgan Co.

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a crash between two semi-trucks Tuesday morning in Falkville.

According to an official with Falkville Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were advised that one of the trucks was on fire.

When the crews arrived on the scene, they discovered two trucks were engulfed in flames. The fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Falkville Fire and Rescue, S.A.V.E.S Fire and Rescue, Falkville Police Department and Morgan County 911 all assisted with the fire.

